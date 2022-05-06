LA’s Insanely Rad Sound And Fury Festival Has A Pity Sex Reunion, One Of Gulch’s Final Sets, & Much More
The Sound And Fury Festival will return to Los Angeles this summer, and its lineup is insane. It’s seriously so good. If you have any interest in the intersection of hardcore, emo, indie rock, shoegaze, and ’90s alternative revival, you’re going to make plans to be there or else be jealous of everyone who does.
In true communal hardcore fashion, the lineup is listed in alphabetical order on the poster, and it’s not clear exactly who’d be headlining anyway since so many of these bands are excellent and noteworthy. Perhaps most notably, the Ann Arbor shoegaze band Pity Sex will reunite to play their first show in six years. Gulch, the Santa Cruz metalcore greats who have spent the past year in a sort of long goodbye, are on the bill too. So are Fiddlehead and God’s Hate and Drug Church and Militarie Gun and Koyo and Mindforce and Anxious and Show Me The Body and Drain and Gatecreeper and One Step Closer and Praise and Angel Du$t and… yeah, a lot more awesome names that I’m just going to write out in alphabetical order below in case the graphic won’t load for some reason.
Sound And Fury 2022 is going down July 30 and 31 at Exposition Park in LA. Get tickets here.
LINEUP:
ANGEL DU$T
ANXIOUS
BIG LAUGH
BROKEN VOW
COLA BOYY
CREEPING DEATH
DRAIN
DRUG CHURCH
FIDDLEHEAD
GATECREEPER
GOD’S HATE
GRIDIRON
GULCH
GUNN
KOYO
MAGNITUDE
MILITARIE GUN
MINDFORCE
NEVER ENDING GAME
NO PRESSURE
ONE STEP CLOSER
PILLARS OF IVORY
PITY SEX
PRAISE
REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER
SCOWL
SHOW ME THE BODY
SLOWBLEED
SOUL BLIND
SPEED
SPY
SUNAMI
SUPERHEAVEN
WARFARE
WORLD PEACE
ZULU