The Sound And Fury Festival will return to Los Angeles this summer, and its lineup is insane. It’s seriously so good. If you have any interest in the intersection of hardcore, emo, indie rock, shoegaze, and ’90s alternative revival, you’re going to make plans to be there or else be jealous of everyone who does.

In true communal hardcore fashion, the lineup is listed in alphabetical order on the poster, and it’s not clear exactly who’d be headlining anyway since so many of these bands are excellent and noteworthy. Perhaps most notably, the Ann Arbor shoegaze band Pity Sex will reunite to play their first show in six years. Gulch, the Santa Cruz metalcore greats who have spent the past year in a sort of long goodbye, are on the bill too. So are Fiddlehead and God’s Hate and Drug Church and Militarie Gun and Koyo and Mindforce and Anxious and Show Me The Body and Drain and Gatecreeper and One Step Closer and Praise and Angel Du$t and… yeah, a lot more awesome names that I’m just going to write out in alphabetical order below in case the graphic won’t load for some reason.

Sound And Fury 2022 is going down July 30 and 31 at Exposition Park in LA. Get tickets here.

LINEUP:

ANGEL DU$T

ANXIOUS

BIG LAUGH

BROKEN VOW

COLA BOYY

CREEPING DEATH

DRAIN

DRUG CHURCH

FIDDLEHEAD

GATECREEPER

GOD’S HATE

GRIDIRON

GULCH

GUNN

KOYO

MAGNITUDE

MILITARIE GUN

MINDFORCE

NEVER ENDING GAME

NO PRESSURE

ONE STEP CLOSER

PILLARS OF IVORY

PITY SEX

PRAISE

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER

SCOWL

SHOW ME THE BODY

SLOWBLEED

SOUL BLIND

SPEED

SPY

SUNAMI

SUPERHEAVEN

WARFARE

WORLD PEACE

ZULU