One of TV On The Radio’s earliest recordings was a radical reinvention of a Pixies song, so it’s kind of appropriate that Tunde Adebimpe has now covered a Breeders song too. Adebimpe has released a sparse and gorgeous cover of “Off You” from the Breeders’ 2002 album Title TK. Notably, Big Thief covered the same song last year.

As Adebimpe explains on Bandcamp, he’s releasing it to support reproductive rights, like so many others on this Bandcamp Friday:

Hello, here’s a cover of The Breeders’ “Off You” This Bandcamp Friday (5/6/22) all proceeds from this purchase (and all others on my page) will be going to the reproductive justice organizations Yellowhammer Fund and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective. Even if you don’t buy this, please consider donating @ yellowhammerfund.org and sistersong.net and other independent / local abortion clinics and funds. Thank You! -T

Hear the “Off You” cover below and buy it at Bandcamp.

<a href="https://tundeadebimpe.bandcamp.com/track/off-you">OFF YOU by Tunde Adebimpe</a>

The world is ready for a new TV On The Radio album, yeah?