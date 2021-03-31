Big Thief – “Off You” (The Breeders Cover)

New Music March 31, 2021 10:46 AM By James Rettig

Big Thief – “Off You” (The Breeders Cover)

New Music March 31, 2021 10:46 AM By James Rettig

For the past few weeks, 4AD has been rolling out its 40th anniversary covers compilation Bills & Aches & Blues in segments, highlighting artists currently on their roster covering songs from throughout the label’s history. The first volume featured contributions from the Breeders, U.S. Girls, and Aldous Harding; the second had Tune-Yards and Helado Negro; and the most recent featured Bradford Cox, Future Islands, Jenny Hval, and Dry Cleaning.

The fourth and final installment of Bills & Aches & Blues is out now. The marquee contribution this time around is from Big Thief, who covered the Breeders’ “Off You,” from their 2002 album Title TK. Big Thief apply their characteristic lilt and skeletal folk slam to the track, and Adrianne Lenker sounds great on it.

This last entry from the compilation also features SOHN covering Tim Buckley, Becky And The Birds’ doing Bon Iver, and Ex:Re covering Blonde Redhead. Check out Big Thief’s cover of “Off You” and the rest of it below.

Physical editions of Bills & Aches & Blues will be out later this year — pre-order those here.

