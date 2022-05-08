Watch Arcade Fire Perform WE Songs On SNL

News May 8, 2022 9:48 AM By James Rettig
Arcade Fire released a new album, WE, just a couple days ago, and last night they were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. It was the band’s fifth time performing on the show. They did two tracks from WE, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” and “The Lightning I, II.” At the end of the latter, Win Butler said: “A woman’s right to choose, forever and ever and ever. Amen.”

At the end of the show, they played “End Of Empire II” while many of the cast — including guest host Benedict Cumberbatch — wore “1973” shirts in a nod to Roe v. Wade. Butler’s guitar also said “1973,” as well as “Call Your Mom” in honor of Mother’s Day. Watch that in the full episode stream here.

Watch the performances below.

