POLIÇA – “Violence”

The Minneapolis synth-pop crew POLIÇA are releasing a new album, Madness, next month. They’ve shared “Rotting” and “Alive” from it so far, and today they’re sharing the new single “Violence.” It features a bunch of people in the POLIÇA orbit. As the group’s Channy Leaneagh explains: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.” Check it out below.

Madness is out 6/3 via Memphis Industries.