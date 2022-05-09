Every single weekday, Kelly Clarkson opens her daytime talk show by covering someone else’s song. Given the sheer volume of other people’s music that this task requires, the whole project has led Clarkson into some unexpected places. A couple of weeks ago, Clarkson covered the classic Radiohead album track “Exit Music (For A Film).” Today, Clarkson has gone into the ’80s college-radio zone, and she has taken on the Smiths.

Clarkson didn’t exactly get her fingers dusty picking a Smiths song to cover. On today’s show, Clarkson and her band took their shot at “How Soon Is Now?” The Smiths originally released that song as the B-side of their “William, It Was Really Nothing” single in 1984. Years later, “How Soon Is Now?” went top-20 in the UK. If I were a betting man, I’d say that Clarkson originally encountered “How Soon Is Now?” when it was a staple of alternative-radio flashback-lunch shows in the ’90s or when Love Spit Love covered it on the soundtrack of the 1996 movie The Craft.

Clarkson’s take on “How Soon Is Now?” isn’t exactly a revelation. Instead, it’s just a great rock song, sung extremely well. Clarkson avoids the eternal trap of attempting the crisp, exaggerated diction of Morrissey’s English accent, and I’m not sure you can really ask more of her than that. Below, watch Clarkson’s cover, as well as the OG “How Soon Is Now?” video.

How can you say Kelly Clarkson goes about things the wrong way?