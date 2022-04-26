Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

News April 26, 2022 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Kelly Clarkson loves Radiohead. She’s made that clear. Every day, Clarkson opens her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show by singing a cover. In the past, she’s already taken on entry-level Radiohead classics like “Creep” and “Karma Police.” With those done, Clarkson is now getting into the deep cuts. Today, Clarkson and her band took “Exit Music (For A Film),” and it ruled.

Clarkson’s take on “Exit Music” makes a couple of things clear. For one thing, it’s not really that weird! “Exit Music” comes from OK Computer, and it’s not the kind of straightforward alt-rocker that Radiohead were making on their first two albums, but it’s not too far-removed from all that, either. When Clarkson belts the song out in her grit-adjacent bluesy wail, it just sounds like a classic rock song, which is basically what it is.

Also, I guess I never thought about just how well Thom Yorke sang on the original “Exit Music.” The man hit some big notes! Yorke’s voice is such a part of Radiohead’s whole sound that I rarely consider it in isolation, but when Kelly Clarkson is hitting those same notes, it really throws the size of Yorke’s voice into relief. Below, check out the Clarkson cover and the Radiohead original.

Do “Pyramid Song” next, Kelly! Or “Black Star”!

