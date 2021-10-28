Watch The Strange, Wonderful Spectacle Of Kelly Clarkson Singing “Karma Police”

Whoever picks the music for The Kelly Clarkson Show — and I sincerely hope that it’s Kelly Clarkson herself — is now clearly just baiting websites like this one into posting her covers. Clarkson’s daily daytime talk show features a segment where the host and her backing band will cover someone else’s song everyday. In the past few weeks, we’ve posted Clarkson’s versions of songs from Depeche Mode, Beck, and the Weeknd. And today, Clarkson was out here singing Radiohead — an event that nobody would’ve predicted back when she won that first season of American Idol.

On today’s episode, Kelly Clarkson covered Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” and the song, it turns out, works just fine when transformed into a smoothed-out ballad and a showcase for Clarkson’s force-of-nature wail. Sure, it’s weird to hear Clarkson turning “this is what you get when you mess with us” into a grand glory note, but it also kind of fucking rules. She really sings this thing. Give the lady credit. Watch Clarkson’s cover and the original Radiohead video below.

For a minute there, I lost myself.