Watch The Strange, Wonderful Spectacle Of Kelly Clarkson Singing “Karma Police”

News October 28, 2021 1:15 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch The Strange, Wonderful Spectacle Of Kelly Clarkson Singing “Karma Police”

News October 28, 2021 1:15 PM By Tom Breihan

Whoever picks the music for The Kelly Clarkson Show — and I sincerely hope that it’s Kelly Clarkson herself — is now clearly just baiting websites like this one into posting her covers. Clarkson’s daily daytime talk show features a segment where the host and her backing band will cover someone else’s song everyday. In the past few weeks, we’ve posted Clarkson’s versions of songs from Depeche Mode, Beck, and the Weeknd. And today, Clarkson was out here singing Radiohead — an event that nobody would’ve predicted back when she won that first season of American Idol.

On today’s episode, Kelly Clarkson covered Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” and the song, it turns out, works just fine when transformed into a smoothed-out ballad and a showcase for Clarkson’s force-of-nature wail. Sure, it’s weird to hear Clarkson turning “this is what you get when you mess with us” into a grand glory note, but it also kind of fucking rules. She really sings this thing. Give the lady credit. Watch Clarkson’s cover and the original Radiohead video below.

For a minute there, I lost myself.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    1 day ago

    Spoon – “The Hardest Cut”

    12 hours ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest