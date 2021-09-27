Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Living Hell Out Of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence”

The cool thing about Kelly Clarkson having a daytime talk show is that it gives Kelly Clarkson a whole lot of chances to sing a whole lot of songs. On her Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson starts each episode with a segment called Kellyoke. Every day, she sings a shortened version of a different song. Usually, it’ll be a deeply familiar one, and her selections can be lovably random: Janet Jackson! The Spin Doctors! Ginuwine, with Chris Martin from Coldplay! On her show today, Clarkson took on a brooding synthpop classic.

Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence” is the biggest hit that the band have ever had in America. In 1990, it peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a relatively dour song, and Dave Gahan keeps his baritone at a low boil throughout. On today’s Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson and her band did a relatively faithful take on “Enjoy The Silence,” but Clarkson still found ways to hit some big notes without losing the song’s sense of icy distance. Below, check out Clarkson’s cover and the video for the Depeche Mode original.