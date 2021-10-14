Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Beck’s “Dreams”

Almost 20 years ago, Kelly Clarkson made the difficult transition from singing-contest winner to delightful pop star. More recently, Clarkson made the similarly difficult transition from delightful pop star to delightful daytime talk-show host, and she’s made her pop-star chops a big part of that. On every episode of her show, in a segment called Kellyoke, Clarkson covers a different song, seemingly chosen at a whim. A couple of weeks ago, we posted her version of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence.” Today, she’s taken on Beck.

Beck’s funky 2015 dance-pop track “Dreams” isn’t exactly one of the man’s classics, but it’s a song that Beck’s fellow pop stars seem to dig. Shortly after “Dreams” came out, Beck performed the song with Taylor Swift and St. Vincent in Los Angeles. (This was when it seemed a bit weird for Swift to embrace anything that seemed even indie-adjacent.) And now, we also get to hear Kelly Clarkson singing “Dreams.”

In Clarkson’s hands, “Dreams” becomes a full-throated dance-pop wailer. That basically means that she’s turned it into a Kelly Clarkson song. Beck could never, in his wildest dreams, sing like this. Watch Clarkson’s cover listen to the Beck original below.

Clarkson’s Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around is out tonight, and on her Instagram, you can hear clips from her holiday-themed collaborations with Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton.