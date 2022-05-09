Lande Hekt – “Romantic” & “Octopussy” (The Wedding Present Cover)

In January 2021, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt released her debut solo album, Going To Hell, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out. She’s back with her first new single since then, “Romantic,” a gauzy and sentimental one which Hekt says is “about struggling to fit in, feeling down, and finding comfort in romance” and “connecting with someone because you both feel like you don’t belong.” Check it out below.

And here’s the B-side, a cover of the Wedding Present’s “Octopussy“:

<a href="https://emotional-response-recs.bandcamp.com/album/romantic">Romantic by Lande Hekt</a>

The “Romantic” 7″ is out now via Emotional Response Records.