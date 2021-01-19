Going To Hell is a lyric-heavy album. Hekt’s delivery, which retains its mewling Exeter accent, can change on a dime from despondent to empowering. She has experience with how to build an arresting hook out of her wordy songwriting style. As part of Muncie Girls, she had some heavy machinery behind her, bandmates that bolstered her many words with the brow-beating they necessitated. Going To Hell is, comparatively, more subtle and subdued, but there’s still a lot of cool sounds going on here: “December” breaks out into a new wave-adjacent shimmer; “Hannover”‘s stop-start stutter pulls Hekt between her new mode of indie-rock stargazing and her past as a punk barn-burner. But even at its most anthemic, like on the aforementioned “80 Days Of Rain,” Hekt is more interested in interrogating why something happens as opposed to simply saying it happened.

This tendency is exemplified on “Undone,” a song about the rush of excitement on meeting someone new. It opens with a conversation about what Hekt wants out of life that comes up empty: “You said, ‘Do you want this one or that?’ and I said, ‘Maybe neither.'” That sort of exchange characterizes the general mood of Going To Hell. It’s growing-up album written in the throes of the painful act of coming into yourself. But as with her earliest songs, Hekt is unassailable in her determination to figure it all out. Those questions are leading somewhere and, even if Hekt doesn’t have it all mapped out yet, sometimes you can hear it. When these songs really lock into themselves, change does seem possible, and maybe Hekt does have all the answers.

Going To Hell is out 1/22 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.

