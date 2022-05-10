Wilco – “Tired Of Taking It Out On You”
A few weeks ago, Wilco announced a double album called Cruel Country, which the band has billed as their capital-C Country album. They shared “Falling Apart (Right Now)” at the time, and today they’re back with a new single, “Tired Of Taking It Out On You.” They’ve also revealed a fresh run of North American tour dates, and announced that their Solid Sound Festival in a few weeks will be available to stream live.
“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” Jeff Tweedy wrote in a statement about the group’s new track, continuing:
Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
05/27-29 North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/11 Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival
06/13 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
06/17 Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival
06/18 Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
06/22 Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
06/25 Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia
06/27 Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
08/12 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
08/14 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/16 Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION
08/17 Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium
08/20 Montreal, CA @ MTELUS
08/21 Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery
08/23 Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
08/25 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/27 New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
08/28 Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
09/09 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/11 Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
09/12 Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
09/14 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/15 Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/17 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/20 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/21 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/23 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/24 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
10/04 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
10/05 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Cruel Country is out 5/29 via dBpm Records.