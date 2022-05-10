A few weeks ago, Wilco announced a double album called Cruel Country, which the band has billed as their capital-C Country album. They shared “Falling Apart (Right Now)” at the time, and today they’re back with a new single, “Tired Of Taking It Out On You.” They’ve also revealed a fresh run of North American tour dates, and announced that their Solid Sound Festival in a few weeks will be available to stream live.

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” Jeff Tweedy wrote in a statement about the group’s new track, continuing:

Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/27-29 North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/11 Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

06/13 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/17 Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

06/18 Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/22 Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

06/25 Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

06/27 Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

08/12 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

08/14 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/16 Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION

08/17 Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium

08/20 Montreal, CA @ MTELUS

08/21 Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery

08/23 Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

08/25 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/27 New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

08/28 Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

09/09 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/11 Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

09/12 Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

09/14 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/15 Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/17 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/20 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/21 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/23 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/24 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

10/04 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/05 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Cruel Country is out 5/29 via dBpm Records.