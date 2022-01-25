Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Wilco have announced the lineup for their Solid Sound festival, which will take place from May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. As is customary, Wilco will be performing multiple times, and the individual band members have their own sets.

Also playing are Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band, Sun Ra Arkestra (directed by Marshall Allen), mike watt + the missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAMDÏ, and more. There will also be a comedy component led by John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, with Jean Grae, Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman.

Tickets for Solid Sound are on sale now. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Earlier this month, Wilco headlined a destination festival in Cancun that was called Sky Blue Sky. Some fans called for refunds to the event after the changing COVID-19 landscape, but the band said that they were independently contracted to perform the festival and provide their name branding. The festival went on as planned, and Wilco performed with Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, Mavis Staples, and more.

Here’s the full Solid Sound 2022 lineup: