Minions 2 Soundtrack Features Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, & More Covering Hits Of The ’70s

Yesterday, we reported on cryptic posters that appeared around London over the weekend, advertising some mysterious project that features a whole lot of big names, including the unlikely combination of Diana Ross and Tame Impala. The speculation was that the poster was advertising the Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack to the forthcoming film Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and that speculation has now proven correct. Today, we’ve got a tracklist for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, which is dominated by today’s artists covering hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

The lead single from the Minions soundtrack is indeed a Diana Ross/Tame Impala collaboration. It’s called “Turn Up The Sunshine,” and it’s out 5/20. Antonoff produced and curated the soundtrack, which also features original tracks from people like RZA and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White. But most of the soundtrack is given over to au courant artists covering older songs.

The soundtrack features Phoebe Bridgers taking on the Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” St. Vincent doing Lipps, Inc.’s “Funkytown,” Brockhampton remaking Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” and Thundercat covering the Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle.” Brittany Howard’s version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” features help from Verdine White, while Caroline Polachek and G.E.M. both do Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang,” a song that already has a certain cinematic legacy. Tierra Whack covers Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” which was already a Fleetwood Mac cover, while Weyes Blood does Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” which was already a Dee Dee Warwick cover. Antonoff’s own band Bleachers covers John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” which the Minions themselves appear on the album with a version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia.” Can’t wait to hear that. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Diana Ross – “Turn Up The Sunshine” (Feat. Tame Impala)

02 Brittany Howard – “Shining Star” (Earth, Wind & Fire cover) (Feat. Verdine White)

03 St. Vincent – “Funkytown” (Lipps, Inc. cover)

03 Brockhampton – “Hollywood Swinging” (Kool & The Gang cover)

04 Kali Uchis – “Desafinado” (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto cover)

05 Caroline Polacheck – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

06 Thundercat – “Fly Like an Eagle” (Steve Miller Band cover)

07 Phoebe Bridgers – “Goodbye To Love” (The Carpenters cover)

08 Bleachers – “Instant Karma!” (John Lennon cover)

09 Weyes Blood – “You’re No Good” (Linda Ronstadt cover)

10 Gary Clark Jr. – “Vehicle” (The Ides of March cover)

11 H.E.R. – “Dance To The Music” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

12 Tierra Whack – “Black Magic Woman” (Santana cpver)

13 Verdine White- “Cool”

14 Jackson Wang – “Born To Be Alive” (Patrick Hernandez cover)

15 The Minions – “Cecilia” (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

16 G.E.M. – “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

17 RZA – “Kung Fu Suite”

18 Heitor Pereira – “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite”

The soundtrack to Minions: The Rise Of Gru is out 7/1 on Decca.