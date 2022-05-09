In the past few days, posters pasted up on walls in London have teamed some kind of all-star music thing. The poster lists Diana Ross and Tame Impala across the top, an intriguing combination, and it also states that it’s “produced by Jack Antonoff.” It looks a little bit like a music-festival poster, but it can’t be that. The poster lists Brockhampton, who just played their final show at Coachella. Instead, it seems likelier that this poster is advertising the soundtrack album for the forthcoming motion picture Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

Beyond Tame Impala and Diana Ross, the poster also lists a bunch of other stars, including Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Caroline Polacheck, RZA, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, Tierra Whack, Weyes Blood, Kali Uchis, and H.E.R. It’s probably also worth noting that there’s a little tiny Minion next to Diana Ross’ name on the poster. (Scott Lapatine, our intrepid Stereogum leader, is apparently sufficiently well-versed in Minion lore to identify that Minion as Carl.)

Last year, People reported that Jack Antonoff would be responsible for the “1970s-inspired” soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru — which, after all, is a Despicable Me preview set in the ’70s. One of the contributors mentioned on that poster is Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White, so this could be an album of contemporary artists covering ’70s songs. As for the Diana Ross/Tame Impala thing, Jack Antonoff worked on Thank You, the comeback album that Diana Ross released last year. At the time, The Sun reported that Ross had recorded a song with Tame Impala, but it didn’t appear on the album. Maybe Antonoff was just saving it up for Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

The whole ridiculous extended Despicable Me universe has been responsible for one major pop hit already; Pharrell’s “Happy” made it into the world as part of the soundtrack for 2013’s Despicable Me 2. Finally, we get to find out whether Jack Antonoff has a “Happy” in him. Minions: The Rise Of Gru arrives in theaters 7/1.