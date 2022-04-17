Brockhampton Announce Final Album During First Coachella Farewell Set
Earlier this year, the rap collective Brockhampton announced an indefinite hiatus, and their sets at Coachella this weekend and next will apparently be the group’s farewell performances. Yesterday at the end of their set, Brockhampton played a teaser for what will be their final album, which is due out later this year. After their performance, group leader Kevin Abstract tweeted: “the final brockhampton album 2022.”
It’ll be their follow-up to 2021’s Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.
https://twitter.com/ilyclumzee/status/1515563753902731264