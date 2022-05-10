Horse Jumper Of Love – “The Natural Part”

Next month, the Boston trio Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new album, Natural Part, their first since 2019’s So Divine. They shared “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes” from it a couple weeks back, and now they’ve put out another new single, “The Natural Part,” a slow and syrupy one that ends abruptly.

“The song’s about how I noticed I was self medicating for things – one way was constantly being around other people all the time,” Dimitri Giannopoulos said in a statement. “‘The natural part’ is the slow separation of all those people. Maybe we loose interest in each other or someone moves away or wrongs you or simply does something cringe… It’s not like ghosting each other but rather a slow fade – reaching out less and less until the friendship/relationship mutually ends.”

Listen below.

Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records.