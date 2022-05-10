Right now, California punk greats Ceremony are on tour with Turnstile, Citizen, Ekulu, and Truth Cult in what promises to be one hell of a night out. The members of Ceremony also have other things going on, too. Ceremony singer Ross Farrar and Jake Casarotti are also in the LA-based band Spice, and they’ll release their sophomore album Viv later this month. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Any Day Now” and “Recovery,” and both of them rule. Today, Spice have also shared another new one called “Bad Fade.”

Spice have grown a tremendous amount in their few years of existence, and “Bad Fade” is a fine example of the sound that they’ve landed on. It’s a warm, bittersweet post-hardcore jam with big hooks and blearily intense guitars. Just like “Any Day Now” and “Recovery,” “Bad Fade” has a video that the band directed themselves. As with those other two songs, the clip follows pro skater Tony Walker as he ambles around with no particular destination. Check it out below.

Viv is out 5/20 on Dais Records. Pre-order it here.