Spice – “Bad Fade”

New Music May 10, 2022 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Spice – “Bad Fade”

New Music May 10, 2022 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Right now, California punk greats Ceremony are on tour with Turnstile, Citizen, Ekulu, and Truth Cult in what promises to be one hell of a night out. The members of Ceremony also have other things going on, too. Ceremony singer Ross Farrar and Jake Casarotti are also in the LA-based band Spice, and they’ll release their sophomore album Viv later this month. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Any Day Now” and “Recovery,” and both of them rule. Today, Spice have also shared another new one called “Bad Fade.”

Spice have grown a tremendous amount in their few years of existence, and “Bad Fade” is a fine example of the sound that they’ve landed on. It’s a warm, bittersweet post-hardcore jam with big hooks and blearily intense guitars. Just like “Any Day Now” and “Recovery,” “Bad Fade” has a video that the band directed themselves. As with those other two songs, the clip follows pro skater Tony Walker as he ambles around with no particular destination. Check it out below.

Viv is out 5/20 on Dais Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jewell, “The First Lady Of Death Row Records,” Dead At 53

4 days ago 0

Evan Dando Slams “Pussies” Jawbreaker For Firing The Lemonheads From Their Tour

4 days ago 0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

3 days ago 0

Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Ringing Endorsement Of His Song About Her: “I Suppose It’s OK”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest