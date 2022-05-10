Watch Thao Cover Björk’s “Human Behavior” For Mental Health Awareness Month

News May 10, 2022 4:01 PM By James Rettig
Last year, Thao Nguyen announced that her long-time band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down were breaking up and that she’d continue performing under the name Thao. A few weeks back, she released a new solo single called “Ambition.” Now, she’s teamed up with the non-profit organization Sounds Of Saving to perform a cover for Mental Health Awareness Month. Thao covered Björk’s Debut track “Human Behavior.”

“I chose Bjork’s ‘Human Behavior’ because to me it marks a renewal and a revival of my own interest in music, in my own recommitment to the joy of music,” she said. “Growing up, most of the access to music I had was only the radio. I didn’t have an in to music that wasn’t easily accessible to me, you know? And so to choose a song that I don’t know that well by an artist that I don’t know that well, but whose energy and whose commitment and devotion to music is so well known, it was a great opportunity to embody the difference that I’m looking for.”

Watch below.

