Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction Announce 2022 Arena Tour

Paul Elledge

News May 11, 2022 9:33 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Smashing Pumpkins, who are currently rolling through their Rock Invasion 2 tour, are teaming up with Jane’s Addiction for the Spirits On Fire tour, a fall 2022 arena tour kicking off in October and wrapping up in November. Poppy and Meg Myers will open select dates. This comes just weeks after guitarist Jeff Schroeder revealed on the Audio Ink Radio podcast that the Pumpkins have finished recording the follow-up to 2020’s Cyr.

Both Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announced the news on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, and the former band will be the musical guest this Thursday on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Additionally, Smashing Pumpkins will appear tonight at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood for a commemorative ceremony. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 — get more info here. Check out the full list of dates below.

TOURDATES:
10/02 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX**
10/03 – Toyota Center @ Houston, TX**
10/05 – Moody Center @ Austin, TX**
10/07 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL**
10/08 – Hard Rock Casino @ Hollywood, FL**
10/10 – Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN**
10/11 – State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA**
10/13 – Mohegan Sun @ Uncasville, CT**
10/14 – UBS Arena @ Belmont Park, NY**
10/16 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA**
10/18 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, DC**
10/19 – Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY**
10/21 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA**
10/22 – PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA*^
10/24 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON**
10/26 – Bell Center @ Montreal, QC**
10/27 – Centre Videotron @ Quebec City, QC**
10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse @ Cleveland, OH*^
10/30 – Fiserv Forum @ Milwaukee, WI**
11/01 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO**
11/02 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI**
11/04 – Xcel Energy Center @ St. Paul, MN**
11/05 – United Center @ Chicago, IL**
11/07 – Ball Arena @ Denver, CO**
11/09 – Spokane Arena @ Spokane, WA**
11/11 – Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC**
11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA**
11/13 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR**
11/15 – Chase Center @ San Francisco, CA**
11/16 – Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA**
11/18 – Footprint Center @ Phoenix, AZ**
11/19 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy
*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

