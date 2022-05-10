Swedish post-punk outfit Viagra Boys are currently prepping their third album, Cave World, out in July. We’ve heard “Ain’t No Thief” and now they’re following it up with the high-energy “Troglodyte.”

A fast-paced and chaotic cut, “Troglodyte” throws together guitar, synths, flute, and a flurry of sound effects into the mix as the band huffs about a certain strain of male incel-ish frustration: “He says he don’t believe in science / He thinks that all the news is fake / And late at night he sits on his computer / And writes about the things he hates / But if it was a million years ago / And we were still living in caves / You would not be welcomed by the other apes / ‘Cause you evolved a bit too late.”

Cave World is out 7/8 via YEAR0001.