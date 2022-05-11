Cheat Codes features a bunch of big-name guests, including A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Kid Sister, Raekwon, and Conway The Machine. Watch the “No Gold Teeth” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sometimes”

02 “Cheat Codes”

03 “The Darkest Part” (Feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister)

04 “No Gold Teeth”

05 “Because” (Feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ, & Dylan Cartlidge)

06 “Belize” (Feat. MF DOOM)

07 “Aquamarine” (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

08 “Identical Deaths”

09 “Strangers” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

10 “Close To Famous”

11 “Saltwater” (Feat. Conway the Machine)

12 “Voilas & Lupita”

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.