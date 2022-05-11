Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “No Gold Teeth”

0

Longtime friends Danger Mouse and Black Thought are teaming up on a new collaborative album called Cheat Codes, out in August. This marks Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop venture since his DANGERDOOM project with the late MF DOOM in the mid-2000s. The last album-length collab he did was with Karen O on 2019’s Lux Prima. As for Black Thought, this follows the Roots rapper’s Streams Of Thought trilogy. Along with the news is a new single and video for “No Gold Teeth,” which comes directed by UK creative duo UNCANNY (aka George Muncey and Elliot Elder).

Cheat Codes features a bunch of big-name guests, including A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Kid Sister, Raekwon, and Conway The Machine. Watch the “No Gold Teeth” video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sometimes”
02 “Cheat Codes”
03 “The Darkest Part” (Feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister)
04 “No Gold Teeth”
05 “Because” (Feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ, & Dylan Cartlidge)
06 “Belize” (Feat. MF DOOM)
07 “Aquamarine” (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
08 “Identical Deaths”
09 “Strangers” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)
10 “Close To Famous”
11 “Saltwater” (Feat. Conway the Machine)
12 “Voilas & Lupita”

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.

