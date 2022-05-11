Nina Nastasia – “This Is Love”

Last month, cult singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia announced her first new album in 12 years, Riderless Horse, which will be out digitally in July. She shared “Just Stay In Bed” from it at the time, and today she’s back with the album’s second single, “This Is Love.”

“Somehow I got comfortable living with trauma, living in a fight and sitting in sadness,” Nastasia said in a statement. “Happiness came in moments, but I must have gravitated towards misery, because I built a life around it. My definition of love became skewed. ‘This Is Love’ is a love I don’t want to repeat. I’m not regretful. It was love, but love doesn’t have to look like that if you ultimately don’t want it to.”

Listen below.

Riderless Horse is out 7/22 (digitally) and 11/4 (physically) via Temporary Residence Ltd. Pre-order it here.