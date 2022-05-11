Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper – “Wraith”

New Music May 11, 2022 3:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper – “Wraith”

New Music May 11, 2022 3:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper teamed up on a new single called “Shelter,” the first time that the Chicago rappers and longtime collaborators had appeared on a song together in quite a few years. It looks like the pair have not slowed down: “Me & Chano have been working on a lot of music for a while now, there’s much more to come,” Mensa said in a statement that accompanies “Wraith,” a new track dubbed as one in a series of Chance’s recent “writing exercises.” It was produced by Smoko Ono and Beat Butcha. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

2 days ago 0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

4 days ago 0

Sigrid’s How To Let Go Is White Feminism, The Musical

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest