JB Dunckel – "Zombie Park"

Bojana Tartaska

New Music May 12, 2022 3:30 PM By Ryan Leas
0

A month ago, Air’s JB Dunckel announced a new solo album called Carbon. At the time, he also shared lead single “Corporate Sunset.” Today, he’s back with another one.

When Carbon was announced, Dunckel talked about the titular element: “Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. Itʼs the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but weʼre hardly aware of it.” That’s a setup for an album that, according to a press release, mostly “thinks through man’s relationship with space and the cosmos.” Dunckel’s latest, however, is based a bit closer to home. “Zombie Park” is inspired by a park near Dunckel’s house in Paris, a place that “has become a hub for people in desperate straits.”

Check it out below.

Carbon is out 6/24.

Ryan Leas

tags in this article

