JB Dunckel, one half of the French duo Air, has announced a new solo album called Carbon, his follow-up to 2018’s H+. “When you burn it, it doesnʼt go away,” he noted of the titular element. “Itʼs full of strength — diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. Itʼs the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but weʼre hardly aware of it.”

Today, he’s sharing its lead single “Corporate Paradise,” a bright-sounding song about a potentially synergistic future. “”That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell,” Dunckel said. “Theyʼre more powerful now than any country — theyʼre the new kings.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Spark”
02 “Corporate Sunset”
03 “Space”
04 “Shogun”
05 “Zombie Park”
06 “Dare”
07 “Sex UFO”
08 “Cristal Mind”
09 “Naturalis Principia Musica”

Carbon is out 6/24.

