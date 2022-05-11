Watch Liz Phair & Lisa Loeb Cover The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” At Gen X Festival
Last night, Liz Phair headlined an evening of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s monthlong Gen X Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Along for the ride were Lisa Loeb, Remi Wolf, Bethany Cosentino from Best Coast, and Vagabon. During the set, Phair brought out Loeb for a special cover of the Verve’s 1997 classic “Bittersweet Symphony.” Phair also performed Soberish single “Spanish Doors” in concert for the first time, and Cosentino broke out her cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.” Watch it all go down below.