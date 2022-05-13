Mark Ronson – “Too Much” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

Mark Ronson – “Too Much” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

We last heard from handsome super-producer Mark Ronson last year, when he teamed up with Paul McCartney and Gary Numan on his single “I Know Time (Is Calling).” Since then, Ronson has gotten married — he’s Meryl Streep’s son-in-law now — and done some podcasting. Today, he’s back with a new single that he recorded with the old-school soul revivalist Lucky Daye.

“Too Much,” the new Mark Ronson/Lucky Daye team-up, is a lush and flashy neo-disco jam with a slick bassline and a smooth lead vocal. It’s not too different from the kind of thing that Ronson might make with his old buddy Bruno Mars. It’s easy to imagine a track like “Too Much” popping up in a Target commercial, but if you can get past that kind of association, it’s a strong piece of craftsmanship. Check it out below.

“Too Much” is out now on Sony Music.

