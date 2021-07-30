Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)
Mark Ronson has released the soundtrack to his new show Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premieres on Apple + today. The six-part docuseries explores revolutionary recording technologies in music through conversations with stars like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, and more.
Every episode concludes with Ronson creating an original piece of music using the techniques discussed — Auto-Tune, sampling, reverb, synths, drum machines, and distortion. Those six tracks feature collaborations with Paul McCartney and Gary Numan, Santigold and Kathleen Hanna, DJ Premier and Wale, Diana Gordon and Jónsi, and King Princess. Stream them below.