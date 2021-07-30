Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)

New Music July 30, 2021 12:15 PM By Peter Helman

Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)

New Music July 30, 2021 12:15 PM By Peter Helman

Mark Ronson has released the soundtrack to his new show Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premieres on Apple + today. The six-part docuseries explores revolutionary recording technologies in music through conversations with stars like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, and more.

Every episode concludes with Ronson creating an original piece of music using the techniques discussed — Auto-Tune, sampling, reverb, synths, drum machines, and distortion. Those six tracks feature collaborations with Paul McCartney and Gary Numan, Santigold and Kathleen Hanna, DJ Premier and Wale, Diana Gordon and Jónsi, and King Princess. Stream them below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Simply Red’s “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

    8 hours ago

    Is This It Turns 20

    6 hours ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest