Jessie Buckley, the buzzy young actress you might have seen in movies like I’m Thinking of Ending Things or The Lost Daughter, is also a singer. She’s recorded a whole album with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, titled For All Our Days That Tear The Heart and set for release next month. Get excited.

We already posted the album’s opening track and lead single “The Eagle & The Dove,” an arty, orchestrally infused acoustic ballad that built to a powerful, chaotic climax and then slumped back into the shadows. That song ruled. Today Buckley and Butler are back with a jazzy number called “Seven Red Rose Tattoos,” which also rules. Watch director Harvey Pearson’s video for the track below.

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart is out 6/10 on EMI. Pre-order it below.

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart [LP]

$59.99

