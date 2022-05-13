Young Thug’s Lawyers Decry His “Dungeon-Like” Jail Cell In Emergency Filing

Young Thug and his Young Slime Life associate Gunna were arrested on RICO charges this week, and they’re both being held without bond. And according to his lawyer, the conditions of his captivity are bleak.

Rolling Stone obtained an emergency filing by Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, in which the attorney describes the “dungeon-like conditions” of his holding cell. Per Steel, Thug (born Jeffrey Williams) is in “solitary confinement” in a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day.” He is being afforded “no opportunity to exercise, shower or have human contact.”

Steel’s filing also condemns the use of Thug’s lyrics as evidence in the racketeering case as an infringement of his constitutional rights. “To weaponize these words by charging overt acts to support a supposed conspiracy is unconscionable and unconstitutional pursuant to the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.”