Young Thug’s Lawyers Decry His “Dungeon-Like” Jail Cell In Emergency Filing

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

News May 13, 2022 4:16 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Young Thug’s Lawyers Decry His “Dungeon-Like” Jail Cell In Emergency Filing

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

News May 13, 2022 4:16 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Young Thug and his Young Slime Life associate Gunna were arrested on RICO charges this week, and they’re both being held without bond. And according to his lawyer, the conditions of his captivity are bleak.

Rolling Stone obtained an emergency filing by Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, in which the attorney describes the “dungeon-like conditions” of his holding cell. Per Steel, Thug (born Jeffrey Williams) is in “solitary confinement” in a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day.” He is being afforded “no opportunity to exercise, shower or have human contact.”

Steel’s filing also condemns the use of Thug’s lyrics as evidence in the racketeering case as an infringement of his constitutional rights. “To weaponize these words by charging overt acts to support a supposed conspiracy is unconscionable and unconstitutional pursuant to the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.”

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

20 hours ago 0

Stream Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

4 days ago 0

Watch Florence Welch Sing “Margaritaville” With Jimmy Buffett (And, Full Disclosure, Jimmy Fallon)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest