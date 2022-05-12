Young Thug, Gunna Denied Bond On Racketeering Charges

Atlanta rap stars Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 people indicted on RICO charges this week. Atlanta police claim Young Slime Life — the rap crew and record label founded by Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) that counts Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) as one of its biggest stars — is a street gang with ties to the Bloods. Thug was arrested Monday during a raid of his home, and Gunna surrendered himself to police on Wednesday. Now it looks like both rappers will be stuck in jail while they await trial.

Atlanta TV station 11 Alive reports that Thug was denied bond in a Fulton County court appearance Wednesday. He’s also facing seven new felony counts outside the RICO case, based on the search of his home. Several charges are related to weapons (for instance, police found an “automatic switch” that can turn a handgun into an “automatic machine gun”) and intent to distribute drugs. The judge concluded that Thug is a flight risk and likely to interfere with the RICO investigation, claims his lawyer disputed.

11 Alive reports that Gunna was denied bond on Wednesday as well, although his charges are less serious than the ones facing Thug.