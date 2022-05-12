Young Thug, Gunna Denied Bond On Racketeering Charges

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

News May 12, 2022 1:07 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Young Thug, Gunna Denied Bond On Racketeering Charges

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

News May 12, 2022 1:07 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Atlanta rap stars Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 people indicted on RICO charges this week. Atlanta police claim Young Slime Life — the rap crew and record label founded by Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) that counts Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) as one of its biggest stars — is a street gang with ties to the Bloods. Thug was arrested Monday during a raid of his home, and Gunna surrendered himself to police on Wednesday. Now it looks like both rappers will be stuck in jail while they await trial.

Atlanta TV station 11 Alive reports that Thug was denied bond in a Fulton County court appearance Wednesday. He’s also facing seven new felony counts outside the RICO case, based on the search of his home. Several charges are related to weapons (for instance, police found an “automatic switch” that can turn a handgun into an “automatic machine gun”) and intent to distribute drugs. The judge concluded that Thug is a flight risk and likely to interfere with the RICO investigation, claims his lawyer disputed.

11 Alive reports that Gunna was denied bond on Wednesday as well, although his charges are less serious than the ones facing Thug.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

2 days ago 0

Young Thug & Gunna Indicted On RICO Charges

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Cover Art Is Here, And Wow

1 day ago 0

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction Announce 2022 Arena Tour

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest