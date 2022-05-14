Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Visually Arresting Video For Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Cut “N95”

News May 14, 2022 3:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Visually Arresting Video For Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Cut “N95”

News May 14, 2022 3:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A little over one day after dropping his much-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar is back with a brand-new video for album cut “N95.” Directed by Dave Free and Lamar, “N95” follows the thought-provoking deep fake video for “The Heart Part 5.”

The three-and-a-half minute clip is visually dense and packed with beautifully shot scenes, some of which contain the text “THIS SHIT HARD.” Lamar is pictured in all white, holding his hands up in a Christ-like position while he floats on water. In other moments, Lamar’s doing pushups and burpees on a rooftop, playing piano with a drink in hand, walking down a series of steps against a jagged waterfall, and hanging with and getting a cheek kiss from Baby Keem. It’s quite arresting.

Watch “N95” below.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now on PGLang/Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

1 day ago 0

Stream Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

2 days ago 0

Watch Florence Welch Sing “Margaritaville” With Jimmy Buffett (And, Full Disclosure, Jimmy Fallon)

3 days ago 0

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play An Oldie & Discuss Their New Rock Opera On Corden

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest