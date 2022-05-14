A little over one day after dropping his much-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar is back with a brand-new video for album cut “N95.” Directed by Dave Free and Lamar, “N95” follows the thought-provoking deep fake video for “The Heart Part 5.”

The three-and-a-half minute clip is visually dense and packed with beautifully shot scenes, some of which contain the text “THIS SHIT HARD.” Lamar is pictured in all white, holding his hands up in a Christ-like position while he floats on water. In other moments, Lamar’s doing pushups and burpees on a rooftop, playing piano with a drink in hand, walking down a series of steps against a jagged waterfall, and hanging with and getting a cheek kiss from Baby Keem. It’s quite arresting.

Watch “N95” below.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now on PGLang/Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.