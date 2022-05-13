Stream Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

First there was the news last summer that this would be his last album for Top Dawg Entertainment. Then, more recently, the reveal of the eyebrow-raising title and release date. Then the implication that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers would be a double album — and maybe a book? Then the incredible appetizer “The Heart Part 5,” with its spacious production, dense wordplay, and thought-provoking deepfake video. Finally, yesterday, with just over 24 hours to go, the cover art went online: a photograph of Kendrick wearing a crown of thorns with a gun nestled into his waistband, overlooking his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two young children. (The existence of a second baby was news to most of us.)

After all that, the anticipation is so breathless that we’ve almost suffocated. It’s time to exhale. The album is here.

The two-disc venture totals 18 tracks (with nine cuts apiece). Featured players include Sampha on “Father Time,” Blxst and Amanda Reifer on “Die Hard,” Taylour Paige on “We Cry Together,” Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah on “Purple Hearts,” Kodak Black on “Silent Hill,” Baby Keem and Sam Dew on “Savior,” Tanna Leone on “Mr. Morale,” and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons on “Mother I Sober.” Pharrell Williams, the Alchemist, Sounwave, Boi-1da, Beach Noise, Duval Timothy, DJ Dahi, DJ Khalil, J.LBS, and others have production credits throughout. Thundercat plays bass on two tracks (“Die Hard” and “Mother I Sober”).

We’ve all waited a long time for this, so let’s dive in together and convene in the comments section for a good long talk about what is hopefully a great long album.

TRACKLIST:

DISC 1: BIG STEPPERS

01 “In Grief”

02 “N95”

03 “Worldwide Steppers”

04 “Die Hard” Feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

05 “Father Time” Feat. Sampha

06 “Rich” (Interlude)

07 “Rich Spirit”

08 “We Cry Together” Feat. Taylour Paige

09 “Purple Hearts” Feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

DISC 2: MR. MORALE

01 “Count Me Out”

02 “Crown”

03 “Silent Hill” Feat. Kodak Black

04 “Savior” (Interlude)

05 “Savior” Feat. Baby Keem & Sam Dew

06 “Auntie Diaries”

07 “Mr. Morale” Feat. Tanna Leone

08 “Mother I Sober” Feat. Beth Gibbons Of Portishead

09 “Mirror”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now on PGLang/Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.