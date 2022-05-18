A couple months ago, French house musicians and cousins Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon joined forces to form a duo called, fittingly, Braxe + Falcon. At the time, they also shared “Step By Step,” which featured Panda Bear, and “Creative Source.” Those were both setting the stage for their debut EP, also titled Step By Step and due out at the end of June. Today, they’re back with another preview of the EP.

Braxe + Falcon’s latest is “Elevation,” a collab with Sunni Colón. Here’s what Braxe had to say about it:

It all started at the entrance of a recording studio in Biarritz, France on a very hot day during a heatwave. We played Sunni five or six demos, he picked up one and almost instantly wrote lyrics and melody, it was all soft and melancholic, perfectly matching the music. We took a break outside, the temperature was rising, unbearable, back in the studio, the song was acting like a refreshment, cooling our bodies and mind and we all felt like we were onto something special. That’s the magic with recording sessions, interactions between new encounters, external factors, all of it in a limited time trying to capture emotions.

The Step By Step EP is out digitally 6/24 and physically on 8/26 via Smugglers Way. Pre-order it here.