Drive-By Truckers – “The Driver”

Brantley Guitierrez

New Music May 17, 2022 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Drive-By Truckers – “The Driver”

Brantley Guitierrez

New Music May 17, 2022 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, Southern rock road-dog legends Drive-By Truckers will release album number 14. The band recorded Welcome 2 Club XIII live-in-studio in Athens, Georgia with producer David Barbe, and the LP features backing vocals from people like Margo Price and former R.E.M. member Mike Mills. We’ve already posted the title track and “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and now DBT have also shared the seven-minute swamp-rocker “The Driver.”

Drive-By Truckers co-leader Patterson Hood wrote “The Driver,” and he sings it in that spoken-narration way that he reserves for some of his most literary songs. Hood uses the song to tell stories about things that he’s seen while driving around at different times in his life — a Klan rally next to a flaming dumpster, a “Honda full of girls go airborne into the trees” — and his own near-death experiences. The song’s got a heavy guitar riff and backing vocals from Mississippi singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana, and it makes for a deep, dark meditation. Of the song, Hood says:

Around the same era of Club XIII, I spent a lot of time driving around late at night when I couldn’t sleep, listening to music loud and often having a beer or two. Sometimes during those drives, I’d have these epiphanies about what to do with my life — like listening to Tim by The Replacements not long after it came out and deciding to drop out of school to try and make this whole band thing work.

Check it out below.

Welcome 2 Club XIII is out 6/3 via ATO Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

1 day ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

13 hours ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4 days ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest