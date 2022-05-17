Last month, Friendship put out a new single, “Ugly Little Victory,” and revealed that they had signed to Merge Records, some welcome news after the Philadelphia band released two great albums, 2017’s Shock Out Of Season and 2019’s Dreamin’. Today, they’re announcing their next full-length, Love The Stranger, which will be out in July. They’re also sharing a new song from it, the rootsy and revolving “Hank,” which Friendship leader Dan Wriggins says is “a song about when you go to fix something that’s broken and realize the tools you’re supposed to fix it with are also broken.” It comes with a music video directed by comedian Joe Pera, who had this to say about teaming up with the band:

Dan Wriggins sent me the Friendship album and as soon as I finished listening, I asked if I could possibly direct a video for it. While brainstorming concepts with Dan and Michael Cormier-O’Leary, we came upon the idea of going to Little Cranberry Island in Maine, where Dan has family roots and used to work as a lobster fisherman. We spent a few early spring days on the island going to the bathroom in an outhouse and following the workdays of two of the most interesting people Dan knows there, Henry, a carpenter, and Kaitlyn, an artist. Editor Grant Farsi helped sort out the 10+ hours of footage me and Michael Kaplan shot, and that’s the story of the video. Me and Friendship are hoping it will get a million views on YouTube and lead to a collaboration with Shakira.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “St. Bonaventure”

02 “What’s The Move”

03 “Blue Canoe”

04 “Hank”

05 “Chomp Chomp”

06 “Love’s”

07 “No Way”

08 “Alive Twice”

09 “Quickchek”

10 “Ramekin”

11 “Mr. Chill”

12 “UDF”

13 “Ryde”

14 “Season”

15 “Kum & Go”

16 “Ugly Little Victory”

17 “Smooth Pursuit”

TOUR DATES:

05/20 Peterborough, NH @ The Thing in the Spring

08/02 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR*

08/03 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre Side State*

08/04 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

08/05 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

08/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

08/07 New York NY @ TV Eye*

08/09 Boston, MA @ The Rockwell*

08/10 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo*

08/11 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel*

08/12 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe*

08/13 Detroit, MI @ The Underground @ DIME*

08/14 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout*

* w/ Tenci

Love The Stranger is out 7/29 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.