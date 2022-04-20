Friendship – “Ugly Little Victory”

0

Friendship, the Philadelphia band led by Dan Wriggins, have a couple albums under their belts already, including 2017’s Shock Out Of Season and 2019’s Dreamin’, both of which were released via Owen Ashworth’s Orindal Records. Today, the group has announced that they’ve signed with Merge for their next one, which will be out later this year. “If there’s a label that does it better than Merge, we haven’t heard of them, and we’ve heard of a lot of music stuff,” Wriggins said in a statement. We are psyched from beyond. In the words of Hank Williams, “Move over, cold dog, ’cause a hot dog’s movin’ in!'” To celebrate the announcement, the band is sharing a new song, “Ugly Little Victory,” which they’ve been playing live for a bit now. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
04/20 Washington, DC @ Black Cat*
04/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg* [SOLD OUT]
04/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg* [SOLD OUT]
04/25 Boston, MA @ Royale*
04/26 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater
04/27 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
04/28 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground* [SOLD OUT]
04/29 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*
04/30 Woodstock, NY @ Colony*
05/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
05/12 Des Moines, IA @ xBk^
05/14 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen^
05/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern^
05/20 Keene, NH @ The Thing in the Spring
* w/ Indigo de Souza, Horse Jumper of Love
^ Dan Wriggins solo, w/ Widowspeak

“Ugly Little Victory” is out now via Merge.

