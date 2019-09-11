Friendship – “Clairvoyant”

The Philadelphia band Friendship are releasing a new album, Dreamin’, in a couple months, the follow-up to 2017’s very good Shock Out Of Season. Its lead single, “Clairvoyant,” is a cloudy gentle sway, a small side-step from the skittering solitude of their latest album. Dan Wriggins’ voice is conversational, searching through memories like a scrapbook. “You asked if I’d been crying lately/ I said, ‘How can you tell?’/ You said, ‘I’m clairvoyant, baby,” he sings on one of its standout lines.

“I wrote ‘Clairvoyant’ a couple days after seeing Willie Nelson perform in Camden, New Jersey at the BB&T Pavilion,” Wriggins said of the song. “My friend Mark had won tickets from a radio station, but had to bail the day before, so he gave me the tickets and I went alone. This is only tangentially represented in the action of the song. But I think it’s pertinent given Willie’s (and one or two others’) creepy ability to read minds.”

Listen via GoldFlakePaint below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Don’t Have To Imagine Your Love”

02 “Dusky”

03 “Clairvoyant”

04 “You Might Already Know”

05 “Low But On”

06 “Sure”

07 “Several Stations”

08 “Millionfish”

09 “Not An Exit”

10 “Hex On The Barn”

Dreamin’ is out 11/8 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.