Last month, Naima Bock announced her full-length solo debut, Giant Palm. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Every Morning” and its title track. Today, Bock has returned with another.

Bock’s latest is called “Toll.” “‘Toll’ was originally composed as a song to hold hands with decay and death,” Bock said in a statement. “Recording alongside Joel Burton who arranged the violin and woodwind parts brought the song to life and allowed for space and freedom within it, while Alex Mckenzie’s flute solo beautifully introduces us into its world. My drummer Cassidy Hansen wrote and directed the video, magically closing the circle.”

Check it out below.

Giant Palm is out 7/1 via Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction.