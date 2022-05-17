Music Midtown, which takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners include the reunited My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, and Fall Out Boy. The Live Nation-organized event will take place over two days (September 17 + 18) this fall.

Also on the bill are Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, 2 Chainz, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Tinashe, and recent Juno Award Artist Of The Year winner Charlotte Cardin.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10AM ET. More details here.