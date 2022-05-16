Watch My Chemical Romance Play “The Foundations Of Decay” Live For The First Time At Reunion Tour Opener

Last week My Chemical Romance released their first new song in eight years, “The Foundations Of Decay.” Today at The Eden Project in St. Austell, England, they finally kicked off their long-postponed reunion tour, and they opened with the new track. Also, the word “SWARM” heavily factors into their merch at the gig, which seems like it could be pointing to Swarm as the name of an MCR reunion album. We shall see!

Check out some fan footage of the song below:

My Chemical Romance ‘The Foundations Of Decay’ Live for the first time at their first UK show in over ten years#MCREDEN pic.twitter.com/QdasFTOf2I — Rock Sound (@rocksound) May 16, 2022

Here’s My Chemical Romance performing “The Foundations Of Decay” for the first time ever. It is EVERYTHING 😭 #MCRuk #MCReden 📹 @Justdip pic.twitter.com/vlN59ciZcz — altpress (@AltPress) May 16, 2022

Here’s some video of the band’s soundcheck as well:

And here are photos of the merch, which prominently features that word “SWARM”: