Watch My Chemical Romance Play “The Foundations Of Decay” Live For The First Time At Reunion Tour Opener

News May 16, 2022 4:55 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Last week My Chemical Romance released their first new song in eight years, “The Foundations Of Decay.” Today at The Eden Project in St. Austell, England, they finally kicked off their long-postponed reunion tour, and they opened with the new track. Also, the word “SWARM” heavily factors into their merch at the gig, which seems like it could be pointing to Swarm as the name of an MCR reunion album. We shall see!

Check out some fan footage of the song below:

Here’s some video of the band’s soundcheck as well:

And here are photos of the merch, which prominently features that word “SWARM”:

