My Chemical Romance – “The Foundations Of Decay”

New Music May 12, 2022 6:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

My Chemical Romance – “The Foundations Of Decay”

New Music May 12, 2022 6:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last we heard from My Chemical Romance, the reunited emo legends were about to embark on their postponed 2022 North American tour with Turnstile, Soul Glo, a recently reunited Midtown, and more. That tour is set to kick off in a few days, and today the band has dropped their first new song since 2014’s “Fake Your Death”: “The Foundations Of Decay.”

“The Foundations Of Decay” is a six-minute epic, with Gerard Way setting the stage ominously: “See the man who stands upon the hill, he dreams of all the battles won / but fate had left its scars upon his face, with all the damage they had done.” The hard-charging single’s lyrics also reference 9/11, which Way infamously watched happen and inspired MCR’s 2001 formation.

“And he was there, the day the towers fell / And so he wandered down the road / And we would all build towers of our own / Only to watch the roots corrode / But it’s much too late / You’re in the race / So we’ll press / And press ’til you can’t take it anymore.”

Listen below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

2 days ago 0

Young Thug & Gunna Indicted On RICO Charges

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Cover Art Is Here, And Wow

1 day ago 0

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction Announce 2022 Arena Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest