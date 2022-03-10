My Chemical Romance Expand Tour With Openers Including Turnstile, Soul Glo, And A Reunited Midtown

My Chemical Romance have expanded their postponed 2022 North American tour with dates running through August, September, and October. The recently reunited emo greats have also announced a slew of exciting openers, including Turnstile, Soul Glo, and a recently reunited Midtown.

Additional openers include: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Nothing, Shannon And The Clams, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, the Bouncing Souls, the Homeless Gospel Choir, the Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Waterparks, and Youth Code. The 14 new dates include 10 new cities across the US, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, Boston at TD Garden, and a fifth show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Check out MCR’s updated tour:

05/16 – St. Austell, England @ Eden Project

05/19 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK

05/21 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK

05/22 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK

05/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

05/27 – Warrington, England @ Victoria Park

05/28 – Cardiff, Wales @ Sophia Gardens

05/30 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

06/01 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

06/02 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Ahoy

06/04 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord

06/06 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

06/07 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

06/09 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja Scena Lethia

06/11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo

06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

06/14 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

06/21 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Bonn

08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/27 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/02 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

09/04 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

03/11 – Western Springs, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/13 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/14 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/19 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/20 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Ticket information is here.