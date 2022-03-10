My Chemical Romance Expand Tour With Openers Including Turnstile, Soul Glo, And A Reunited Midtown
My Chemical Romance have expanded their postponed 2022 North American tour with dates running through August, September, and October. The recently reunited emo greats have also announced a slew of exciting openers, including Turnstile, Soul Glo, and a recently reunited Midtown.
Additional openers include: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Nothing, Shannon And The Clams, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, the Bouncing Souls, the Homeless Gospel Choir, the Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Waterparks, and Youth Code. The 14 new dates include 10 new cities across the US, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, Boston at TD Garden, and a fifth show at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Check out MCR’s updated tour:
05/16 – St. Austell, England @ Eden Project
05/19 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK
05/21 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK
05/22 – Milton Keynes, England @ Stadium MK
05/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
05/27 – Warrington, England @ Victoria Park
05/28 – Cardiff, Wales @ Sophia Gardens
05/30 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
06/01 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
06/02 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam Ahoy
06/04 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord
06/06 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
06/07 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
06/09 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja Scena Lethia
06/11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo
06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
06/14 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
06/21 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Bonn
08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/27 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/02 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
09/04 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
03/11 – Western Springs, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
03/13 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/14 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
03/19 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/20 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Ticket information is here.