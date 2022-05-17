Goose – “Arrow”

New Music May 17, 2022 12:31 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The jammy and virtuosic Connecticut band Goose, a big pandemic-era success story, announced their new album Dripfield back in February and shared its title track. They’ve since released “Hungersite” and are now back with “Arrow.” This one starts out with a funky guitar figure and lots of raucous percussion but builds tension toward a more melancholic chorus, soaring into the space between pop and alternative rock radio like Bastille or something. Here’s what the band’s Peter Anspach has to say about it:

“Arrow” has always been a puzzle for us. It took us months of messing with the arrangement to finally dial it in. And then in classic “Arrow” form, once we hit the studio, it changed it again. The resulting version was created the day we recorded it and was one of most exciting days for us all. During the opening hits, we all took pots and pans from the kitchen and just dropped them on the ground of the studio to create a wilder, more outrageous impact.

Watch Cale Potts’ “Arrow” video below.

Dripfield is out 6/24.

Goose - Dripfield [White Vinyl]

$36.98

Chris DeVille Staff

