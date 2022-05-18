Back in March, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward announced a new tour, billed as featuring non-Christmas music for the first time in years, but also a tribute to Brian Wilson. Turns out that’s in support of their new album, Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. It’s out towards the end of July.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs — a very long list,” the duo said in a statement. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone — and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

The duo have a long history with Wilson, including guesting on his 2015 album No Pier Pressure. In turn, he guests here, too, on She & Him’s version of “Do It Again.” “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs,” Wilson said. “The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

Along with the announcement, She & Him have shared their version of “Darlin.'” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Darlin’”

02 “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

03 “Til I Die”

04 “Deirdre”

05 “Melt Away”

06 “Good To My Baby”

07 “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”

08 “Don’t Worry Baby”

09 “This Whole World”

10 “Kiss Me, Baby”

11 “Do It Again” (Feat. Brian Wilson)

12 “Heads You Win, Tails I Lose”

13 “Please Let Me Wonder”

14 “Meant For You”

Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson is out 7/22 via Fantasy. Pre-order it here.