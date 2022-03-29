She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.

The band has a presale running tomorrow, 3/30, from 10AM-10PM local time. You can sign up at their site to receive a password for that presale. There’s also local presales on Thursday, 3/31, again from 10AM-10PM, and then the general onsale goes live Friday 4/1 at 10AM.

You can see the dates below:

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/14 – Salt Lake City @ TBD*

06/16 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

06/17 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

06/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

06/20 – Jacksonville, OR @ TBD*

06/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/23 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

06/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD*

09/09 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

*On-sale date TBA

This is not the first time She & Him/Deschanel have crossed paths with Wilson in some way. Deschanel once interviewed Wilson, and She & Him have recorded with Wilson. You can revisit both here: