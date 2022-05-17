Hollow Comet – “Waiting For Today”

Hollow Comet – “Waiting For Today”

New Music May 17, 2022 3:52 PM By Chris DeVille
Hollow Comet is the project of Isaac Eiger, a founding member of Strange Ranger and the main producer on Shamir’s recent album Heterosexuality. Eiger released a self-titled Hollow Comet album in 2019 and chipped in a track for a Strange Ranger-curated Bernie Sanders benefit comp in 2020. Now he’s back with a short, sweet Hollow Comet single called “Waiting For Today,” a lo-fi piano ballad that reminds me of early Youth Lagoon and Tobias Jesso Jr. “Light falls in the garden,” Eiger sings in a delicate falsetto. “Hardened clay/ Raindrops through our alcoholic haze.” Listen below.

