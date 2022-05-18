In March, Nika Roza Danilova announced Arkhon, her first Zola Jesus album in five years. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Lost” and “Desire.” Today, she’s back with another one.

Zola Jesus’ latest is called “The Fall.” It comes with a video directed by Jenni Hensler. Here’s what Danilova had to say about the song and video:

I wrote “The Fall” for myself. It was an exercise in using music as a tool for the sake of my own inner catharsis. I had a lot of turmoil and complicated emotions that I couldn’t process in any other way. I suppose some feelings require you to write a pop song in order to fully understand them. For that reason, this song is very precious to me. Working with Jenni Hensler as a director was such a soul-feeding experience. She’s someone I’ve been collaborating with for ten years, and a dear friend to me. I value her own artistic perspective so much that at some point I realized there was no one else I could trust with my vision. We connected on an emotional and spiritual level regarding the intent of the song, and then I handed it over and let her make her magic. I’ve never felt so freed by a collaboration. And working with choreographer Sigrid Lauren was such an empowering experience. She was able to interpret and support my idiosyncratic movements in a way that allowed me to feel free in the moment.

Check it out below.

Arkhon is out 6/24 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.